

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel has started the Rafah military operation with 'targeted strikes' against Hamas in the eastern part of the Gaza region despite the Palestinian militant outfit's agreement to a ceasefire deal.



Although the IDF said its troops were engaged in a 'very targeted operation and a very limited scope against very specific targets' in eastern Rafah, continuous Israeli airstrikes were reported overnight.



Reports quoting Palestinian officials said Israeli bombardments resulted in casualties.



Israel's military seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a vital entry point for aid to Gaza on the Egyptian border.



Multiple news outlets have reported that Hamas's supreme leader Ismail Haniyeh had confirmed the militant group's acceptance of Israel's ceasefire terms in a phone call with Qatar's Prime Minister and a senior Egyptian minister. The two countries have been leading negotiations between the warring parties.



However, the Israeli leadership has reportedly indicated that the deal accepted by Hamas falls far short of meeting its demands. Israel said it would send a delegation to continue ceasefire talks and also continue its Rafah operation in the meantime.



Speaking to reporters in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he had made 'a very strong appeal to the government of Israel and to the leadership of the Hamas in order to go an extra mile to materialize an agreement that is absolutely vital'.



