

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.10 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $765 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $7.67 billion from $7.28 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.85 to $6.10, and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2028 off the 2024 midpoint of $5.98.



The Street is looking for earnings of $5.97 per share for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken