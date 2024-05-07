

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$6.23 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$8.56 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $36.74 million from $30.49 million last year.



Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$6.23 Mln. vs. -$8.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.04 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $36.74 Mln vs. $30.49 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $37.5 - $39.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $156 - $163 Mln



