

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024, to reflect TransDigm's continued strong performance.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $26.06 to $27.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $31.75 to $33.09 per share on net sales between $7.68 billion and $7.80 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $25.35 to $27.01 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $29.97 to $31.73 per share on net sales between $7.575 billion and $7.755 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $31.86 per share on revenues of $7.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



