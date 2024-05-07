

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 50% at $1.29. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 27% at $2.70. FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) is up over 18% at $1.38. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is up over 15% at $ 21.84. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is up over 15% at $14.95. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is up over 13% at $47.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 13% at $13.20. American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) is up over 12% at $6.55. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is up over 12% at $1.63. Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) is up over 12% at $1.47. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) is up over 11% at $16.79. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is up over 11% at $4.05. Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is up over 9% at $4.15.



In the Red



GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is down over 35% at $1.18. Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NUVO) is down over 17% at $4.35. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is down over 14% at $2.06. Teradata Corporation (TDC) is down over 11% at $33.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is down over 11% at $22.25. Beyond, Inc. (BYON) is down over 10% at $19.70. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is down over 9% at $70.60. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is down over 9% at $10.27. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (PLTN) is down over 9% at $8.68. Beneficient (BENF) is down over 9% at $5.42. mF International Limited (MFI) is down over 9% at $1.09. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) is down over 8% at $1.10. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 6% at $2.48. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) is down over 5% at $1.74.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken