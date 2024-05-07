

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $801 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $969 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $854 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 44.5% to $3.64 billion from $6.56 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $801 Mln. vs. $969 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.64 Bln vs. $6.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 to $4.90



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken