

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) reported Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$11.88 million, or -$2.05 per share. This compares with -$11.56 million, or -$2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $2.09 million from $2.30 million last year.



Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$11.88 Mln. vs. -$11.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.05 vs. -$2.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.09 Mln vs. $2.30 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken