Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Support Unprecedented Company Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced availability of its hosted services globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), marking a pivotal moment in Crexendo's rapid growth and geographic expansion.

Working with OCI will help simplify Crexendo partners' business of operating a unified communications platform, and the security-first approach of OCI allows customers to not have to compromise between reliability, security, and cost. With more than 4.5 million users on Crexendo's NetSapiens platform, this move offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling partners to use the software platform according to their preferences, whether in their own cloud environment or within Oracle's secure cloud.

"Our customers celebrate having the industry's leading platform, and we sought to match this level of performance with the industry's leading hosting partner in OCI," said Jeff Korn, CEO and chairman, Crexendo. "We rigorously assessed where our customers would receive the highest performance and the decision to partner with Oracle was unequivocal."

Korn continued, "OCI's distributed cloud architecture enables us to think globally with location independence, expanding our market reach and enhancing the customer experience. The superior price-performance of OCI enables us to deliver incredible value to our customers, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in their journey. With more than 430,000 customers trusting Oracle, Crexendo joins a prestigious community of innovators and industry leaders. Together, we're redefining the future of cloud communication solutions and revolutionizing the way businesses communicate and connect in today's digital age."

"We're excited that Crexendo has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as their cloud platform of choice for their unified communications as a service offering," said David Hicks, group vice president, ISV Business and Marketing Development, Oracle. "OCI will help support Crexendo's current and future business plans. Specifically, OCI's superior price-performance and data egress advantages, its global datacenter footprint, and its price consistency give Crexendo a predictable platform for international expansion of their business."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to (i) customers celebrate having the industry's leading platform; (ii) matching the level of performance with the industry's leading hosting partner in OCI; (iii) having rigorously assessed where customers would receive the highest performance and the decision to partner with Oracle was unequivocal; (iv) OCI's distributed cloud architecture enables the Company to think globally with location independence, expanding market reach and enhancing customer experience; (v) OCI having superior price-performance allowing incredible value to customers and solidifying the position as a trusted partner; (vi) joining a prestigious community of innovators and industry leaders and (vii) together with OCI redefining the future of cloud communication solutions and revolutionizing the way businesses communicate and connect in today's digital age.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

