

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Commerce platform WEX, Inc. (WEX) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Shell plc (SHEL) to manage Shell's portfolio of commercial fleet cards across North America, offering customers a full range of features, functionality, and solutions to meet the everyday demands of a modern commercial fleet.



This represents a continuation of agreements first established in 2018 and covers the United States, Canada and Mexico.



WEX said its technological expertise in fleet mobility combines with Shell's significant brand presence across North America to provide an operational advantage for enterprise-level fleet operators and small business fleets alike.



WEX provides commercial mobility solutions with more than 600,000 businesses as customers within its Mobility segment, representing approximately 19.4 million commercial vehicles serviced globally as of the first quarter of 2024. It offers cobranded offerings with Shell.



The portfolio of Shell Fleet Cards includes the Shell Fleet Navigator Card, Shell Fleet Plus Card, and the Shell Small Business Card (available in the U.S. only).



Shell Fleet Cards provide businesses with more control, convenience, savings and security for managing employees, expenditures, and processes. The Shell Fleet Navigator Card will soon also offer electric vehicle payment solutions for en route charging and home charging in the U.S.



