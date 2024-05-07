Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
07.05.24
09:59 Uhr
3,040 Euro
+0,080
+2,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 15:24
51 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

7 May 2024

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Dr Lesley Sherratt has today retired from the Board. It is further announced that following her retirement, Charles Cade has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Carolyn Sims has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark PopeFrostrow Capital LLP020 3 008 4913


