Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

7 May 2024

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Dr Lesley Sherratt has today retired from the Board. It is further announced that following her retirement, Charles Cade has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Carolyn Sims has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact: