Dienstag, 07.05.2024

WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126
Frankfurt
07.05.24
09:30 Uhr
0,286 Euro
+0,013
+4,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 15:26
53 Leser
Invitation to Presentation of Cantargia's Interim Report for Q1 2024 on May 21 at 3.00 p.m. CEST

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) will publish the company's interim report for the first quarter 2024 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction to the report for January to March 2024, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 21, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's CEO, Göran Forsberg, and CFO, Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/cantargia-q1-report-2024.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047194.

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's interim report for Q1 2024 on May 21 at 3.00 p.m. CEST

SOURCE: Cantargia



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
