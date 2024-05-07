Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's interim report for Q1 2024 on May 21 at 3.00 p.m. CEST

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) will publish the company's interim report for the first quarter 2024 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction to the report for January to March 2024, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 21, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's CEO, Göran Forsberg, and CFO, Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/cantargia-q1-report-2024.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047194.

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com.