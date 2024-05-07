Raadr, Inc. Releases First Shareholder Update of 2024

RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR), a technology and development company that provides cutting edge software solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harrasment throughout the internet on social media platforms is pleased to announce its first Shareholder Update of 2024.

Raadr, Inc. (RDAR) is taking the opportunity to provide a formal update to Shareholders on all of the most recent developments happening within the company; some of which include:

Navigating the retirement of unnecessary authorized and restricted shares in an effort to clean up the share structure. Actively raise non-toxic capital and 'COH' (Cash on Hand) to apply towards a share buy-back. Achieving New partnerships And, new developments with the 'AI' (Artificial Intelligence) integration.

Raadr, Inc. AI Integration:

On April 18th, 2024, Raadr, Inc. released formal press that the company was going to pursue 'AI' integration into its anti-bullying app; by definition: AI integration involves incorporating AI technologies and techniques into your mobile app to enhance its functionality and capabilities. This can include using AI for tasks such as speech recognition, image recognition, natural language processing, and more.

The Company believes that Lana Voutik of Quytech said it best, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way mobile apps function, enhancing user experiences and enabling innovative features. Integrating AI into your mobile app requires careful planning and execution to ensure its effectiveness."

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/how-integrate-ai-mobile-app-ultimate-guide-lana-voutik-lawsc

Raadr, Inc. (RDAR) will continue to improve this proprietary brand throughout the remainder of 2024 with some major developments in the pipeline to be discussed in the near future.

Our App can be found here:

Apple - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/raadr/id1661624979

New Raadr, Inc. $RDAR Partnerships:

Raadr, Inc. $RDAR has entered the final stages of negotiations to bring on a well-known sports organization as a brand ambassador, and amicable terms are within reach. Barring any unforeseen events this partnership should close within the next 90 days.

Child Protection is a global initiative hosting multiple different foundations with one of the core issues being violence against children and anti-bullying, which is why 'RDAR' management is always reaching out in new and inventive ways to attract other corporations and organizations to collaborate with the company.

CEO of 'RDAR', Jacob DiMartino stated, "I founded and grew Choice One Solutions, a small social media services agency, from a non-revenue reporting company to over $1.2 Million USD in annual sales in under 18 months and I am confident I can do the same thing with Raadr, Inc.; except on a much larger scale, with a much bigger audience."

For more information on Child Protection Initiatives 'CPI' see the links below:

https://www.unicef.org/documents/child-protection-strategy

https://www.stopbullying.gov/

Raadr, Inc. $RDAR Share Buy-back:

The Company is exploring non-toxic financing options and evaluating its cash positions that will allow Raadr, Inc. the ability to purchase its common stock back from investors/ shareholders through an independent brokerage on the open market. This share buy-back or stock repurchase would allow the company to invest in itself by reducing the number of shares outstanding. It also signals to investors and shareholders alike that the company is confident in its operations and its ability to remain sustainable.

"One advantage to completing a share buyback allows us to reward shareholders by putting money back in their pockets, especially because we believe our share price is undervalued in this market," said CEO Jacob DiMartino.

More information will be provided in upcoming announcements regarding the structure and formality of the share buy-back (repurchase).

Raadr, Inc. Share Cancelation:

$RDAR, the company, is currently navigating its options to clean up the 'AS' (Authorized Shares) and 'Restricted' share structure. Management is exploring various avenues that would allow such a reduction to the authorized and restricted share count to occur; with the intention of reducing the overall burden on shareholders, and in turn, enhancing shareholder value.

Any changes to the authorized or restricted share structure will be announced in a formal press release or through the company's social media outlets and can be monitored on the following websites:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RDAR/security

https://esos.nv.gov/EntitySearch/BusinessFilingHistoryOnline

