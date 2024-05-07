Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.
The level of votes received is shown below.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld**
Ordinary Resolutions
86,560,768
99.92%
72,360
0.08%
86,633,128
31,533
86,034,690
99.47%
459,673
0.53%
86,494,363
170,298
86,438,532
99.82%
158,486
0.18%
86,597,018
67,643
86,477,626
99.84%
140,922
0.16%
86,618,548
46,113
86,450,812
99.83%
145,656
0.17%
86,596,468
68,193
86,332,326
99.70%
255,622
0.30%
86,587,948
76,713
86,423,372
99.79%
180,815
0.21%
86,604,187
60,474
86,474,900
99.85%
133,242
0.15%
86,608,142
56,519
86,448,925
99.81%
161,061
0.19%
86,609,986
54,675
86,374,547
99.77%
199,865
0.23%
86,574,412
90,249
Special Resolutions
11. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the companies act 2006 otherwise that in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights basis.
86,134,489
99.51%
423,258
0.49%
86,557,747
106,914
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
83,499,109
96.42%
3,099,737
3.58%
86,598,846
65,815
13. To approve that any general meeting of the Company other than the Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
85,907,138
99.19%
699,763
0.81%
86,606,901
57,760
**Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each in issue was 334,363,825 (with 47,847,667 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 286,516,158.
The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
7 May 2024
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913
LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323