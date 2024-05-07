Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
07.05.24
15:29 Uhr
3,060 Euro
+0,100
+3,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 18:30
67 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.

The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld**

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To approve the Company's Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor therein).

86,560,768

99.92%

72,360

0.08%

86,633,128

31,533

  1. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023.

86,034,690

99.47%

459,673

0.53%

86,494,363

170,298

  1. To re-elect Mrs Carolyn Sims as a Director of the Company.

86,438,532

99.82%

158,486

0.18%

86,597,018

67,643

  1. To re-elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company.

86,477,626

99.84%

140,922

0.16%

86,618,548

46,113

  1. To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company.

86,450,812

99.83%

145,656

0.17%

86,596,468

68,193

  1. To re-elect Dr Shefali Yogendra as a Director of the Company.

86,332,326

99.70%

255,622

0.30%

86,587,948

76,713

  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.

86,423,372

99.79%

180,815

0.21%

86,604,187

60,474

  1. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.

86,474,900

99.85%

133,242

0.15%

86,608,142

56,519

  1. To approve the Company's dividend policy, authorising the Directors of the Company to declare and pay all dividends of the Company as interim dividends, and for the last dividend referable to a financial year not to be categorised as a final dividend that is subject to shareholder approval.

86,448,925

99.81%

161,061

0.19%

86,609,986

54,675

  1. To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares.

86,374,547

99.77%

199,865

0.23%

86,574,412

90,249

Special Resolutions

11. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the companies act 2006 otherwise that in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights basis.

86,134,489

99.51%

423,258

0.49%

86,557,747

106,914

12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

83,499,109

96.42%

3,099,737

3.58%

86,598,846

65,815

13. To approve that any general meeting of the Company other than the Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

85,907,138

99.19%

699,763

0.81%

86,606,901

57,760

**Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each in issue was 334,363,825 (with 47,847,667 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 286,516,158.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

7 May 2024

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913

LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
