

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The loonie touched 1.4774 against the euro, its lowest level since March 19.



The loonie touched 1.3717 against the greenback, setting a 5-day low.



The loonie eased to 0.9065 against the aussie, from an early 4-day high of 0.9016. This may be compared to a previous nearly 1-year low of 0.9076.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.49 against the euro, 1.39 against the greenback and 0.92 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken