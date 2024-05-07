

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has announced $3 million in 'quick release' Emergency Relief funds to repair a bridge in the I-95 highway that was damaged in a truck fire incident in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week.



On Thursday, a motor vehicle collision involving a gas tanker caused a fire on I-95 in Norwalk. The fire compromised the Fairfield Avenue bridge over I-95 and closed the interstate highway in both directions. The Connecticut Department of Transportation evaluated the crash site and determined the bridge will need to be demolished and reconstructed. The 'quick release' Emergency Relief funding will be used immediately for eligible expenses.



CTDOT said it is conducting necessary emergency operations and repairs to maintain traffic throughout the crash site. CTDOT reopened I-95 Sunday evening.



'The damage to I-95 in Norwalk disrupted the daily lives, travel, and business for local residents as well as the surrounding regions that rely on this vital route,' said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. 'As one of the country's busiest highways, the Federal Highway Administration worked swiftly to provide funding to CTDOT to repair and reopen the Interstate.'



