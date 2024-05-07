

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology has revealed that flame retardant chemicals added to seat foam and other car components are polluting the cabin air inside all personal vehicles.



These chemicals, which include some that are known or suspected to cause cancer, are added by car manufacturers to meet federal flammability standards, which are outdated and lack proven fire-safety benefits.



The lead author of the study, Rebecca Hoehn, who is a scientist at Duke University, has emphasized the public health implications of this issue, particularly for drivers with longer commutes and child passengers, who are more vulnerable due to their higher air intake, pound for pound, than adults.



The researchers examined the cabin air of 101 electric, gas, and hybrid cars from 30 states, ranging from model years 2015 to 2022. They identified toxic flame retardants present in almost all vehicles, with TCIPP being a widely detected potential carcinogen. Additionally, various other harmful flame retardants, such as TDCIPP and TCEP, linked to neurological and reproductive harm were found. Moreover, seat foam samples from 51 cars were analyzed, revealing a correlation between the presence of TCIPP in foam and higher concentrations of the same chemical in the air.



The impact of flame retardants on cancer rates and the overall safety of occupants and first responders during fires is a major concern for firefighters and health experts. Recommendations are being made to update flammability standards to eliminate the need for these chemicals in vehicles. Studies have shown that exposure to flame retardants used in cars and furniture has led to reduced IQ in children and increased cancer risks.



Co-author Lydia Jahl of the Green Science Policy Institute has suggested practical steps like opening windows and parking in shaded areas to minimize exposure, and added, 'But what's really needed is reducing the amount of flame retardants being added to cars in the first place. Commuting to work shouldn't come with a cancer risk, and children shouldn't breathe in chemicals that can harm their brains on their way to school.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken