Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

This is the seventh consecutive year Forbes has recognized Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / As our name suggests, it takes many diverse perspectives to make up OurTapestry - and we're on a journey to foster an environment where everyone feels respected, heard, and valued.

Today, we are delighted to share that our organization has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Tapestry has been named to the list, and we could not be prouder of this recognition and our continued progress in the EI&D space.

This achievement is in part due to the positive feedback collected from some of our Tapestry colleagues, and is a testament to the power of our intertwined ideas and unique contributions.

Congratulations and thank you to all our teams - this one's for you.

Interested in learning more about what it's like to work at Tapestry? Visit our careers page for details.

