

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS):



Earnings: $44.84 million in Q4 vs. -$53.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.81 in Q4 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.05 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.64 per share Revenue: $371.83 million in Q4 vs. $372.82 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken