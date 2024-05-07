

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $7.16 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $12.18 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $140.78 million from $122.59 million last year.



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $7.16 Mln. vs. $12.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $140.78 Mln vs. $122.59 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $152 to $156 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $663 to $675 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken