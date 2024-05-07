

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $791 million, or $6.02 per share. This compares with $787 million, or $5.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $813 million or $6.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $76.36 billion from $68.91 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $791 Mln. vs. $787 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.02 vs. $5.71 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $76.36 Bln vs. $68.91 Bln last year.



