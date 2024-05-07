

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.5 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $16.5 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $495.1 million from $508.3 million last year.



Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $4.5 Mln. vs. $16.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $495.1 Mln vs. $508.3 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken