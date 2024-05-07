

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $236.4 million, or $4.47 per share. This compares with $113.6 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $252.6 million or $4.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.88 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $236.4 Mln. vs. $113.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.47 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



