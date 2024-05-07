Anzeige
WKN: 897518 | ISIN: US62855J1043 | Ticker-Symbol: MYD
Frankfurt
07.05.24
08:00 Uhr
18,400 Euro
+0,400
+2,22 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,30019,80023:00
18,30018,50022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS
MYRIAD GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYRIAD GENETICS INC18,400+2,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.