BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) said it raised its full-year 2024 outlook due to the excellent first quarter and a better than originally expected operating performance for the remainder of the fiscal year 2024.
Fresenius now expects organic group revenue growth between 4 and 7% for the fiscal year 2024 compared to the prior outlook of 3% to 6% growth.
The company now projects annual group EBIT at constant currency to grow between 6 and 10% compared to the prior estimation of 4% to 8% growth.
The increase of the group outlook is based on improved business prospects for Fresenius Kabi.
Fresenius Kabi now expects organic revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range for fiscal year 2024. Previously it was expected mid single-digit percentage range growth.
Fresenius Kabi now anticipates annual EBIT margin to range between 15% and 16% compared to the prior outlook of around 15% growth.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX