

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, Wednesday reported net income of 28.5 million euros or 0.82 euros per share for the first quarter, significantly lower than 51.7 million euros or 1.49 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower sales and increase in costs.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT declined to 38.2 million euros from 50.4 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA including the one-off income of 19.1 million euros from the sale of the shares in elexon GmbH was 49.9 million euros, lower than 60.0 million euros in previous-year quarter.



Sales for the quarter was 361.8 million euros, down from 367.2 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year guidance. It still expects sales in the range of 1.950 billion euros-2.220 billion euros and EBITDA of between 220 million euros and 290 million euros for the full year.



