

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), a telecommunications service provider, Wednesday reported earnings before interest and tax or EBIT of 117.9 million euros for the first quarter, lower than 133.4 million euros in the comparable quarter last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA edged up 0.1 percent to 182.3 million euros from 182.1 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share declined 11.3 percent to 0.47 euros from 0.53 euros last year.



Revenue for the quarter was 1.024 billion euros, nearly flat with 1.021 billion euros in the previous year, while service revenue grew 4.2 percent year over year to 821.9 million euros.



Looking forward, the company has confirmed its full-year forecast. It still expects service revenue to grow nearly 4 percent to 3.37 billion euros. EBITDA is expected to increase by 10 percent to nearly 720 million euros.



