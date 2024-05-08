Das Instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument W2F SG1J49001550 STRAITS TRADG SD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument W2F SG1J49001550 STRAITS TRADG SD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument VNA DE000A1ML7J1 VONOVIA SE NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument VNA DE000A1ML7J1 VONOVIA SE NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument PHI1 NL0000009538 KONINKL. PHILIPS EO -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument PHI1 NL0000009538 KONINKL. PHILIPS EO -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument E86 VGG3191T1021 EUROPEAN METALS HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument E86 VGG3191T1021 EUROPEAN METALS HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument 3AC AU000000ACW3 ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument 3AC AU000000ACW3 ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument PHIA US5004723038 KONINKL. PHILIPS ADR -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2024The instrument PHIA US5004723038 KONINKL. PHILIPS ADR -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024