

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF.PK), a Spanish software solutions provider for the travel and tourism industry, on Wednesday registered a rise in net profit for the first-quarter, supported by booking volume growth and an increase in the average revenue per booking.



For the first-quarter, the Group posted a net profit of 313.9 million euros, compared with 262.4 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.



Excluding items, income stood at 324.5 million euros or 0.74 euro per share, higher than 273.1 million euros or 0.61 euro per share, reported for the same period last year.



Operating profit stood at 422.1 million euros as against 354.4 million euros in 2022.



EBITDA improved to 582 million euros from 509.8 million euros a year ago.



Bookings were at 125.2 million, higher than last year's 121.8 million.



Passengers boarded for the period increased to 476.4 million from 409.5 million in 2023.



Revenue was up at 1.496 billion euros from previous year's 1.311 billion euros.



Revenue from Air Distribution segment stood at 764.4 million euros, higher than 678.9 million euros in 2023.



