

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German automajor BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders declined to 2.79 billion euros from last year's 3.42 billion euros.



Earnings per share fell 16.8 percent to 4.42 euros from 5.31 euros in the previous year.



Profit before tax declined 19 percent to 4.16 billion euros from 5.13 billion euros a year ago. The EBT margin in the first quarter was 11.4 percent, down 2.5 percentage points from last year.



Group revenues edged down 0.6 percent to 36.614 billion euros from prior year's 36.853 billion euros. When adjusted for currency effects, Group revenues went up by 1.6 percent.



Automotive segment deliveries grew 1.1 percent from last year to 594,533 units, in line with expectations. In a volatile market environment, sales of all-eletric vehicles climbed 27.9 percent to 82,689 units.



Motorcycles segment deliveries, meanwhile, fell 3.1 percent to 46,434 units.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, BMW continues to expect Group profit before tax to decrease slightly. An EBIT margin of between 8 and 10 percent is forecast for the Automotive segment in 2024, compared to prior year's 9.8 percent..



Deliveries of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles in the Automotive segment are expected to rise slightly year on year due to a slight increase in demand, full availability of new models and model launches.



The share of all-electric vehicles relative to total deliveries is expected to increase significantly compared to 2023.



