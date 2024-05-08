

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK), a manufacturer of infrastructures for rail transport sector, Wednesday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT before purchase price allocation (PPA) of 356 million euros for the full year, lower than 366 million euros in the previous year.



Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT increased 17 percent to 997 million euros from 852 million euros a year ago.



For the full year, Alstom posted a net loss of 309 million euros, wider than 132 million euros loss last year.



On an adjusted basis, the company had profit of 44 million euros, down from 292 million euros prior year.



Sales for the year, however, increased 6.7 percent to 17.619 billion euros from 16.507 billion euros in the previous year. On an organic basis, sales grew 9.4 percent.



Orders received declined 8.4 percent to 18.947 billion euros, while Backlog increased 5.2 percent to 91.9 billion euros.



Additionally, the company said that as confirmed in January, its deleveraging plan includes issuance of 750 million euros hybrid bonds, which will be executed by September 2024. Alstom also said preferential subscription rights amounting to 1 billion euros will be executed not later than September. Further, its Board has decided to not to pay dividend for the year.



For fiscal 2024-25, the company expects organic sales growth of about 5 percent.



