

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - YAMAHA (YAMHF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 profit to owners of parent of 29.6 billion yen, a decline of 22.4% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 175.68 yen compared to 222.64 yen. Core operating profit was 33.6 billion yen, down 26.6% from previous year. Fiscal 2024 revenue was 462.9 billion yen, up 2.5% from last year.



For fiscal 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 206.86 yen; profit to owners of parent of 34.0 billion yen; and revenue of 465.0 billion yen.



