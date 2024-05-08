

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INF.L), an international events, digital services, and academic research company, Wednesday said it now expects full-year results to be at the upper end of guidance range driven by strong performance by all of its businesses. Consequently, the company has raised its share buyback by nearly 50 percent to 500 million pounds.



Informa now expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be at the upper end of 3.450 billion pounds - 3.5 billion pounds range.



The company also said it has signed an agreement with Microsoft, including access to advanced learning content and data, and a partnership to explore AI expert applications.



As per the agreement, Informa is eligible to receive an initial data access fee of more than $10 million and a recurring payment across the years 2025, 2026, 2027.



