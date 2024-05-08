Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
08.05.24
10:39 Uhr
38,060 Euro
+0,430
+1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,18038,21012:10
38,18038,20012:10
08.05.2024 | 10:34
Sampo plc: Sampo finalises the sale of its Saxo Bank stake to Mandatum

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 May 2024 at 11:30 am

Sampo finalises the sale of its Saxo Bank stake to Mandatum

Sampo has today finalised the arrangements related to the sale of its 19.8% stake in Saxo Bank to Mandatum, as agreed in connection with the partial demerger completed in 2023. The transaction price has been set to EUR 302 million, representing the price agreed in the demerger adjusted for dividends received. Mandatum has opted to settle the transaction in cash rather than to utilise the vendor loan of EUR 280 million offered by Sampo.

The transaction will be completed on 13 May 2024. The sale received final regulatory approvals on 3 May 2024.

SAMPO PLC
Investors Relations and Group Communication

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com/)


