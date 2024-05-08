

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to more than 2-week lows of 0.8613 against the euro and 1.1334 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8598 and 1.1359, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to a 1-week low of 1.2467 from an early high of 1.2503.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.10 against the franc and 1.22 against the greenback.



