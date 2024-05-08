

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.98 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $31.94 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.93 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $515.79 million from $536.04 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $18.98 Mln. vs. $31.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $515.79 Mln vs. $536.04 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.030 - $2.050 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken