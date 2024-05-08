

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.98 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $31.94 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.93 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $515.79 million from $536.04 million last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be $1.40 to $1.55 and sales between $2.03 billion and $2.05 billion.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.65 and sales between $2.02 billion and $2.07 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $1.48 per share and sales of $2.05 billion.



Dividend



Further, Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on May 28 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14.



