

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $344.3 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $319.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $382.8 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource reaffirmed 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $1.70 to $1.74 per share and backed 2023-2028 annual adjusted earnings per share growth of 6-8 percent.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $344.3 Mln. vs. $319.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.71 last year.



