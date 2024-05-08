

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



Earnings: -$139 million in Q1 vs. -$220 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q1 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $3.82 billion in Q1 vs. $3.66 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $15.7 - $16.3 Bln



