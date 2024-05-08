

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $30.92 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $111.78 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.3% to $746.28 million from $871.05 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $30.92 Mln. vs. $111.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $746.28 Mln vs. $871.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $730 - $770 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken