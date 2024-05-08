Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
WKN: A3CR6X | ISIN: SE0015961826
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2024 | 13:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date in paid subscription units issued by Diagonal Bio AB

At the request of Diagonal Bio AB, the last trading day in Diagonal Bio AB's
paid subscription shares will be changed on Nasdaq Stockholm from 10 May 2024
to 13 May 2024. 



Short name:      DIABIO BTU 
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:       SE0021921574
-----------------------------------
Oderbook ID:      330833   
-----------------------------------
New last trading day: 13 May 2024 
-----------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.
