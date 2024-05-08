

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Griffon Corp. (GFF) raised its revenue expectation for the full-year 2024 to $2.65 billion from the prior guidance of $2.6 billion.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.63 billion for the year.



Separately, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on June 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2024.



