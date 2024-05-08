

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$9.99 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$5.83 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $129.10 million from $154.79 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$9.99 Mln. vs. -$5.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.26 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $129.10 Mln vs. $154.79 Mln last year.



