Nextech3D.ai Receives Large 3D AI Purchase Order from Blue Chip Enterprise Customer

Nextech3D.ai Continues to Sign New & Renewal 3D Modeling Deals plus AR Visualization For Enterprise Ecommerce

Company Has Expanded into AI CAD-3D Rendering to Capture Larger Market Share

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has received an order for 1,000+ 3D AI models and over 4,000+ 3D AI digital photos in May with delivery set to begin in June with a contract value in the mid-six figures. This large enterprise order is a testament to the company's pioneering AI technologies and expertise in creating 3D models and now renderings of 3D models in 2K, 4K, and 8K for e-commerce enterprise customers across the globe.

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "This enterprise customer has recognized the significant ROI of 3D models in e-commerce and is now accelerating its purchasing of 3D models. Shopify has reported up to a 93% increase in CTR, a 250% increase in conversions, and a 40% reduction in returns by implementing 3D/AR models on their eCommerce websites. Nextech3D.ai is currently working directly with Amazon, the largest e-commerce marketplace, and some of the world's largest e-commerce retailers including Kohl's. We also offer "one-click integration' with the largest eCommerce platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce, which have rolled out 3D/AR and set the standard for Web 3.0 in e-commerce.

He continues, "Today we are seeing more companies both big and small interested not just in 3D AI models but also in 3D AI digital renders which we now are selling alongside our 3D AI models, creating additional value out of the 3D model itself. 3D AI & AR produces immersive shopping experiences that customers now expect in e-commerce. With our end-to-end integrated solutions, white-glove service, ability to scale production, and large enterprise customers, Nextech3D.ai is emerging as a 3D AI e-commerce leader. These large contracts are critical revenue and cash flow drivers for the company."

Example of the company's new AI Rendering of a 3D Chair & Ottoman in 4K:

Nextech3D.ai Continues to Sign New and Renewal 3D Modeling Deals

The company believes that it can become profitable in 2024 by scaling revenue with 80% profit margins while operating expenses are going down due to its investment in its patented AI. The strategic shift to Hyderabad India aligns perfectly with Nextech3D.ai's commitment to delivering top-tier 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a keen eye on profitability and fiscal responsibility for its valued shareholders.

Why AI and 3D Modeling, and Why Now?

The e-commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, with consumers demanding more interactive and engaging shopping experiences. This is where AI and 3D modeling technology come into play, offering a dynamic, immersive, and personalized shopping journey. The shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. This transformation is evident as major brands and companies are incorporating 3D models and AR shopping, including Amazon, Walmart, CB2, IKEA, Sephora, Target and more.

Amazon (AMZN - Worth $2 Trillion) Amazon is leading this shift, transitioning from traditional 2D images to 3D models for all their products, setting a new standard in online retail. Nextech3D.ai is proud to be a 3D model supplier for Amazon, already creating tens of thousands of 3D models per month.

According to Amazon Prep: Amazon Has Measured the Following 3D/AR Model Benefits:

an 8X increase in customers who viewed a product in AR at Amazon, from 2018

in customers who viewed a product in AR at Amazon, from 2018 2X improvemen t in purchase conversion observed on average in 2022 when AR Virtual Try-On (shoes and eyewear) or view in 3D is enabled on an Amazon Product Listing

t in purchase conversion observed on average in 2022 when AR Virtual Try-On (shoes and eyewear) or view in 3D is enabled on an Amazon Product Listing 94% of customers surveyed by Amazon said they would use Virtual Try-On again (2022 survey of over 2,000 Amazon customers)

surveyed by Amazon said they would use Virtual Try-On again (2022 survey of over 2,000 Amazon customers) 9% improvement in sales observed on average when View in Your Room is enabled on an Amazon product listing.

Other Benefits of 3D:

3D content that is created can be used beyond the detail page.

Save money on product photography by using 3D assets to render detailed page images.

Lifestyle images or other brand marketing content can be quickly created without the need for a studio setup.

Many 3D content creators can use 3D assets to create animations, videos, and interactive or animated infographics. Clients should talk to their content creators to learn more about capabilities.

The Power of 3D Models in E-Commerce

3D models in e-commerce enable customers to visualize products in high detail from every angle, significantly enhancing decision-making confidence. This shift leads to higher conversion rates, as customers are more likely to purchase when they can thoroughly explore a product. Moreover, 3D visualization reduces returns, as buyers have a clearer expectation of what they are purchasing, thus saving costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Additionally, interactive 3D models increase customer engagement, keeping them on your site longer, which directly correlates with increased sales.

Timely

As online shopping continues to grow, the demand for more immersive and interactive experiences is growing. Businesses adopting 3D models are setting new benchmarks for customer engagement and satisfaction.

Nextech3D.ai believes it stands at the forefront of this mega-trend, leading the shift from static 2D images to immersive 3D experiences. Its patented AI-powered 3D modeling technology creates photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to major e-commerce platforms like Amazon. With years of expertise and a portfolio of high-profile clients including Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele, and others - Nextech3D.ai is transforming online shopping into an interactive adventure.

ARitize3D

ARitize3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images or CAD files into 4K 3D AI and Augmented Reality experiences. It's fast, it's easy and it will transform your e-commerce website.

ARitize3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D + AR solution for e-commerce that is:?

Affordable - ?lowest cost provider

Scalable - fastest, seamless, high quality

Frictionless - requires low implementation effort.

AI & ML powered - automated 3D model creation

End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization.

Brands are invited to Contact Us to let our team help you start selling using 3D models for your online store today.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

