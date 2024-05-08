

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) is up over 26% at $1.24. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is up over 23% at $8.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is up over 15% at $3.79. Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is up over 13% at $56.13. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 12% at $33.67. OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 12% at $3.03. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is up over 11% at $81.50. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is up over 11% at $3.70. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is up over 9% at $30.34. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is up over 8% at $30.88. The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is up over 8% at $4.36. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is up over 8% at $1.95. Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NUVO) is up over 7% at $3.07. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) is up over 6% at $22.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is up over 6% at $1.76.



In the Red



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) is down over 59% at $4.46. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) is down over 40% at $18.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 23% at $12.33. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 17% at $7.28. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 13% at $21.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) is down over 12% at $35.19. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 12% at $1.30. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is down over 11% at $39.00. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is down over 11% at $8.80. TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 10% at $2.12. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 10% at $1.04. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is down over 9% at $10.69. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is down over 7% at $58.52. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is down over 6% at $1.25.



