

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris has announced $5.5 billion to 1,200 communities to help them build and preserve homes through more than 2,400 grants to states, cities, DC, Puerto Rico, and local organizations across the country. These grants



The Vice President announced the crucial infusion of funds to address the country's critical housing needs after the first two stops of her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour.



'President Biden and I are expanding on our historic investments in housing by announcing $5.5 billion that will increase access to affordable housing, invest in economic growth, and address homelessness in communities throughout America. This funding will build more affordable homes and support renters and homeowners while also lowering costs, building wealth, and creating jobs.' Harris said in a statement.



These funds will be provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's various programs, the White House said.



HUD will provide $1.3 billion to 668 grantees to build affordable housing, $214 million to every state to increase affordable housing supply, $3.3 billion ?to 1,254 grantees to build stronger communities, $455 million to 130 grantees to connect people with HIV/AIDS to housing and support, $290 million to 357 grantees to address homelessness, and $30 million to 23 States and the District of Columbia to support recovery from substance use disorder.



