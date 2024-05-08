Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics and HHLA Sky Partner to Offer Drone Services for Terminal Operations and Critical Infrastructure in Germany

The partnership aims to leverage the maturity and capabilities of Airobotics' autonomous drone technologies with HHLA Sky's integrated control center, drone services and business footprint in Germany and the region

HHLA Sky is a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG ("HHLA") which operates terminals in Europe including the Port of Hamburg, the third largest port in Europe by volume

MARLBOROUGH, MA and HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Airobotics Ltd. ("Airobotics"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of wireless networks and autonomous drones and automated data solutions, and HHLA SKY GmbH ("HHLA SKY"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) ("HHLA") a leading European port and transport logistics company, have entered a strategic partnership to offer advanced drone services to protect and support terminal operations, critical infrastructure and industrial operations in Germany. This collaboration will leverage the cutting-edge autonomous drone technologies of Airobotics and HHLA Sky's Integrated Control Center ("ICC"), UTM platforms and footprint in the German market, bringing a new level of automation and precision to critical drone operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with HHLA Sky as we enter the European market with our automated drone platforms," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "HHLA Sky has best-in-class airspace management and control capabilities which allow customers the ability scale drone fleet programs. The opportunity to combine the HHLA Sky's ICC with our Optimus System creates a hugely compelling service for our customers, which we believe supports faster and wider market adoption. Further, HHLA's strong presence and experience in transport, logistics, and other critical infrastructure markets positions Ondas well to penetrate the important German market."

"Ondas has built a market leading commercial drone portfolio headlined by its best-in-class Optimus drone-in-a-box." said HHLA Sky's Managing Director Matthias Gronstedt, "The Optimus System fits a major market need in Germany for aerial security and intelligence and we are excited to introduce the Optimus System into our solutions portfolio and integrate autonomous drone capabilities into our ICC and UTM platforms."

The partnership aims to revolutionize and enhance the monitoring, maintenance, and protection of critical infrastructure and operations in Germany through a synergistic fusion of Airobotics' cutting-edge drone technologies with HHLA Sky's comprehensive drone fleet platform and operational services. The companies will jointly focus on integrating Airobotics' Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified drone-in-a-box system designed for autonomous 24/7 data capture and analytics in complex environments, in seaport operations and other critical facilities.

HHLA Sky's ICC platform and services enable central and simultaneous control of drone fleets in different locations, clearly and easily mapping out fleet planning, scheduling, flight operations, and data collection. The ICC was developed to support scalable drone fleet operations in critical infrastructure environments to meet the highest standards of reliability and safety and is currently deployed in different critical locations in Germany and worldwide.

About HHLA Sky GmbH

HHLA Sky is a subsidiary of HHLA (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG) (ETR:HHFA) that focuses on the promising and dynamically growing drone market, offers a mobile robot management system that automates and scales drone and mobile robot operations for industrial and governmental use.

The company has developed an innovative Integrated Control Center technology that can automatically, centrally and simultaneously manage and control more than 100 drones and other mobile robots at different locations. This system makes it possible to carry out highly automated company and third-party drone missions beyond the visual line of sight and with the highest degree of safety.

For its Integrated Control Center, HHLA Sky has received the world's first cybersecurity certification for drone systems by the German technical inspection agency TÜV NORD in accordance with the cybersecurity industry standard IEC 62443.

HHLA Sky has won several awards, including the German Innovation Award and the Red Dot Award for their X4 Drone. The company provides services such as drone control center, software, fleet operations, and analytics and aims to transform businesses by enabling them to carry out automated drone operations and make faster decisions based on accurate data analysis .

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

