Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures $3.4 Million Order for Iron Drone Raider Counter-UAS System from Renowned European Defense Contractor for Government Client

Initial order in Europe highlights Ondas' continued momentum as an emerging defense technology prime contractor, delivering next-generation autonomous systems to address evolving aerial threats and support critical national security operations

This latest purchase order builds on a series of international contracts and operational milestones, reinforcing the Company's rapid growth and expanding presence in defense and security markets

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, today announced it has secured a $3.4 million order for its Iron Drone Raider Counter-UAS system from renowned European defense contractor for their governmental end client. This marks the initial deployment of the Iron Drone Raider in Europe and represents a major milestone in the global expansion of Ondas' counter-UAS business.

"Ongoing geopolitical instability and the rapid proliferation of hostile drone technologies have intensified the urgency for effective counter-UAS capabilities across NATO-aligned and partner nations," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "This order reflects the rising global demand for autonomous aerial defense systems that can be rapidly deployed, scaled, and adapted to modern threat environments. Iron Drone Raider delivers a differentiated solution for military and homeland security operators charged with safeguarding critical infrastructure and civilian populations from increasingly sophisticated aerial threats."

The capability to autonomously detect, intercept, and neutralize hostile drones-including those operating without GPS, RF signals, or remote control has become imperative for defense and security organizations throughout the world. Built for dense urban and contested environments, the Raider's drone-on-drone, net-based capture system offers a low-collateral, reusable approach to persistent airspace security. Each interceptor drone autonomously engages targets using AI-driven onboard processing and returns to base for immediate redeployment, enabling 24/7 protection in dynamic threat scenarios.

The European defense contractor selected Iron Drone Raider following an evaluation of performance, safety, and integration flexibility. The system will be embedded into operational security frameworks and serve as a core component in the government customer's evolving counter-drone architecture. Operating within Ondas' proprietary Continuum of Autonomy, the Raider system combines real-time sensor fusion, autonomous decision-making, and target engagement algorithms.

This order builds on a series of recent international milestones for Ondas Autonomous Systems, including operational deployments of the Raider in the Middle East and expanded adoption of the Optimus platform for autonomous intelligence, security and reconnaissance (ISR). The Company is actively scaling production, integration, and field support capabilities to address growing global demand across defense, homeland security, and national infrastructure sectors.

Ondas' expansion into Europe further solidifies its role as a defense technology prime contractor delivering scalable autonomous systems for layered airspace protection. The Company will continue executing on its roadmap through mission-ready deployments, strategic regional partnerships, and continued innovation across ISR and interception platforms-supporting critical defense needs across NATO, the EU, and allied forces amid an increasingly contested airspace landscape.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly-owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16t), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

