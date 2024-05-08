Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: SRS) (OCTQB: SRSLF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Bugden P.Geo. has been appointed as the Company's Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and as a director of the Company.

Mr. Bugden, P. Geo, holds a B.Sc (hons.) in Earth Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland. Mr. Bugden has over 5 years of experience in exploration, mining, and the oil and gas sectors in Canada with a particular focus in Newfoundland and Labrador. He has worked in a diverse set of geological environments as a contractor for an extensive list of junior exploration companies. During this time, he was responsible for project management and exploration field operations. Areas of expertise include volcanogenic massive sulphide, orogenic gold, and Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatite styles of mineralization.

"I am looking forward to elevating Sorrento Resources in my new position," said Alex Bugden. "Newfoundland and Labrador is an exciting place to be exploring and I believe the company is well positioned to grow and to make further discoveries."

About the Company

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit in including the Wing Pond, Tom Joe, Silver Mountain, Jacksons Arm, and Taylor's Pond gold projects, the PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

