Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060 | Ticker-Symbol: CWN
Frankfurt
08.05.24
08:02 Uhr
77,66 Euro
+0,66
+0,86 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
08.05.2024 | 15:14
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Celebrates Recycling Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / On Global Recycling Day, we cheered on Every Can Counts (ECC) and its recent on-the-ground work to advance ambitious beverage can recycling rates all around the world. By connecting with consumers at large-scale events and providing valuable insight on the circular economy, ECC is stopping the flow of unnecessary packaging waste in its tracks.

Recent activities led by ECC include a St. Patrick's Festival where ambassadors collected cans and used a recycled can artwork installation to raise awareness around recycling benefits, as well as a Mardi Gras initiative that saved more than 150,000 beverage cans from landfills-triple the amount collected in 2023!

We're proud to continue supporting ECC and are encouraged to see new report results that can recycling in Europe has reached a record level of 76.1% as of 2021, meaning we are making progress toward our goal of 100% by 2050.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
