Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Celebrates Recycling Day

On Global Recycling Day, we cheered on Every Can Counts (ECC) and its recent on-the-ground work to advance ambitious beverage can recycling rates all around the world. By connecting with consumers at large-scale events and providing valuable insight on the circular economy, ECC is stopping the flow of unnecessary packaging waste in its tracks.

Recent activities led by ECC include a St. Patrick's Festival where ambassadors collected cans and used a recycled can artwork installation to raise awareness around recycling benefits, as well as a Mardi Gras initiative that saved more than 150,000 beverage cans from landfills-triple the amount collected in 2023!

We're proud to continue supporting ECC and are encouraged to see new report results that can recycling in Europe has reached a record level of 76.1% as of 2021, meaning we are making progress toward our goal of 100% by 2050.

