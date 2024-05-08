WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (the "Company") today reported net income available to shareholders of $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Highlights for the 1st quarter of 2024

The increase in net income available to shareholders was driven by strong underwriting results in the Penn-America excess and surplus lines business, reflected in a 54.8% Loss Ratio and 94.0% Combined Ratio, and a 21% increase in investment income to $14.5 million in 2024 due to steps taken by the Company to position it to take advantage of rising interest rates.

Gross written premiums declined 24.0% to $93.5 million for 2024 from $123.0 in the same period in 2023 due to runoff of business in the Company's Non-Core segment.

Book value per share increased to $48.18 at March 31, 2024 from $47.53 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 2.1% including dividends paid of $0.35 per share in 2024.

Dividend per share increased 40% to $0.35 in 2024 from $0.25 in the same period in 2023.

Consolidated Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income available to shareholders $ 11.3 $ 2.4 Net income available to shareholders per share $ 0.82 $ 0.17 Adjusted operating income $ 10.7 $ 3.7 Adjusted operating income per share $ 0.77 $ 0.26 Underwriting income (loss) $ 5.3 $ (1.1 ) Investment income $ 14.5 $ 12.0 Gross written premiums $ 93.5 $ 123.0 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 55.3 % 62.8 % Expense ratio 39.6 % 38.2 % Combined ratio (1) 94.9 % 101.0 %

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Book value per share (2) $ 48.18 $ 47.53 Book value per share plus cumulative dividends and excluding AOCI $ 56.00 $ 55.22 Shareholders' equity (3) $ 659.5 $ 648.8 Cash and invested assets (4) $ 1,417.3 $ 1,390.4 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 13.6 13.6

(1) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios. (2) Net of cumulative Company distributions to common shareholders totaling $6.35 per share and $6.00 per share as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Shareholders' equity includes $4 million of series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares. (4) Including receivable for securities matured.

Business Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in millions) Select Underwriting Income Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, Penn-America Non-Core Operations Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 94.0 $ 95.4 $ (0.5 ) $ 27.6 $ 93.5 $ 123.0 Net written premiums $ 92.6 $ 91.2 $ (0.5 ) $ 24.7 $ 92.1 $ 115.9 Net earned premiums $ 89.1 $ 90.6 $ 7.5 $ 49.5 $ 96.6 $ 140.1 Underwriting income (loss), current accident year $ 5.7 $ (0.8 ) $ (0.4 ) $ 0.2 $ 5.3 $ (0.6 ) Underwriting income (loss) $ 5.6 $ (3.1 ) $ (0.3 ) $ 2.0 $ 5.3 $ (1.1 ) Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 54.8 % 63.0 % 60.6 % 62.5 % 55.3 % 62.8 % Prior accident year 0.1 % 2.4 % (0.5 %) (4.4 %) 0.0 % 0.0 % Calendar year loss ratio 54.9 % 65.4 % 60.1 % 58.1 % 55.3 % 62.8 % Expense ratio 39.2 % 38.3 % 44.9 % 37.9 % 39.6 % 38.2 % Combined ratio 94.1 % 103.7 % 105.0 % 96.0 % 94.9 % 101.0 % Combined ratio, current accident year 94.0 % 101.2 % 105.5 % 99.7 % 94.9 % 100.6 %

Select Premium Data Three Months Ended March 31, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Penn-America: Wholesale Commercial $ 61.0 $ 58.3 4.7% $ 59.0 $ 56.8 4.0% InsurTech 12.5 10.7 17.0% 12.0 9.6 24.6% Assumed Reinsurance 2.9 2.4 20.9% 2.9 2.4 20.9% 76.4 71.4 7.1% 73.9 68.8 7.5% Programs 17.6 24.0 (26.7%) 18.7 22.4 (16.5%) Penn-America 94.0 95.4 (1.4%) 92.6 91.2 1.6% Non-Core Operations (0.5 ) 27.6 (102.0%) (0.5 ) 24.7 (102.1%) Total $ 93.5 $ 123.0 (24.0%) $ 92.1 $ 115.9 (20.5%)

Penn-America's gross written premiums for the 2024 was $94.0 million slightly below $95.4 million in 2023. In aggregate for Wholesale Commercial, InsurTech, and Assumed Reinsurance gross written premiums business grew by 7.1% in 2024. Growth is driven by organic agency growth, new agents, and new products. Programs' gross written premiums declined 26.7%; Excluding programs terminated in 2023 that did not meet our long-term growth and underwriting income expectations, Programs' gross written premiums declined 11.9% in 2024.

Penn-Amerca's current accident year underwriting income improved to $5.7 million in 2024 compared to an underwriting loss of $0.8 million in 2023 mainly driven by improved experience on non-catastrophe related property business. Combined ratio improved to 94.0% in 2024 from 101.2% in 2023.

Penn-America's current accident year loss ratio improved 8.2 points to 54.8% in 2024. Property loss ratio improved 18.6 points to 50.1% due to improved performance on non-catastrophe related business; catastrophe losses were $3.3 million in 2024 and 2023. Casualty loss ratio was 58.6% in 2024 compared to 58.9% in 2023.



GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross written premiums $ 93,488 $ 122,985 Net written premiums $ 92,085 $ 115,861 Net earned premiums $ 96,579 $ 140,072 Net investment income 14,520 12,008 Net realized investment gains (losses) 847 (1,520 ) Other income 345 354 Total revenues 112,291 150,914 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 53,384 88,001 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 38,269 53,478 Corporate and other operating expenses 6,373 6,368 Income before income taxes 14,265 3,067 Income tax expense 2,899 573 Net income 11,366 2,494 Less: Preferred stock distributions 110 110 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,256 $ 2,384 Per share data: Net income available to common shareholders Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.17 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Basic 13,579 13,671 Diluted 13,687 13,929 Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.25 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 55.3 % 62.8 % Expense ratio 39.6 % 38.2 % Combined ratio 94.9 % 101.0 %

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Fixed maturities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,250,975 and $1,322,092; net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ 1,226,309 $ 1,293,793 Equity securities, at fair value 17,045 16,508 Other invested assets 34,021 38,236 Total investments 1,277,375 1,348,537 Cash and cash equivalents 38,857 38,037 Premium receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,423 at March 31, 2024 and $4,796 at December 31, 2023 92,440 102,158 Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $8,992 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 77,664 80,439 Funds held by ceding insurers 17,395 16,989 Deferred federal income taxes 33,224 36,802 Deferred acquisition costs 40,231 42,445 Intangible assets 14,368 14,456 Goodwill 4,820 4,820 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 3,229 4,958 Receivable for securities matured 101,091 3,858 Lease right of use assets 9,288 9,715 Other assets 18,260 26,362 Total assets $ 1,728,242 $ 1,729,576 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 853,602 $ 850,599 Unearned premiums 176,630 182,852 Ceded balances payable 1,651 2,642 Federal income tax payable 1,600 1,595 Contingent commissions 2,598 5,632 Lease liabilities 11,910 12,733 Other liabilities 20,756 24,770 Total liabilities $ 1,068,747 $ 1,080,823 Shareholders' equity: Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 4,000 and 4,000 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 per share and $1,000 per share, respectively 4,000 4,000 Common shares: no par value; 900,000,000 common shares authorized; class A common shares issued: 11,082,004 and 11,042,670, respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 9,810,763 and 9,771,429, respectively; class B common shares issued and outstanding: 3,793,612 and 3,793,612, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital (1) 456,179 454,791 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (19,995 ) (22,863 ) Retained earnings (1) 251,474 244,988 Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 1,271,241 and 1,271,241 shares, respectively (32,163 ) (32,163 ) Total shareholders' equity 659,495 648,753 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,728,242 $ 1,729,576

(1) Since the Company's initial public offering in 2003, the Company has returned $614 million to shareholders, including $522 million in share repurchases and $92 million in dividends/distributions.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) Market Value as of (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Fixed maturities $ 1,226.3 $ 1,293.8 Cash and cash equivalents 38.9 38.0 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,265.2 1,331.8 Equities and other invested assets 51.0 54.7 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,316.2 1,386.5 Receivable for securities matured 101.1 3.9 Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,417.3 $ 1,390.4

Total Investment Return (1) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net investment income $ 14.5 $ 12.0 Net realized investment gains (losses) 0.8 (1.5 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 3.6 10.5 Net realized and unrealized investment return 4.4 9.0 Total investment return $ 18.9 $ 21.0 Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,403.9 $ 1,344.9 Total quarterly investment return % 1.3 % 1.6 % Total annualized investment return % 5.4 % 6.2 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted operating income, net of tax (1) $ 10,692 $ 3,716 Net realized investment gains (losses) 674 (1,222 ) Net income $ 11,366 $ 2,494 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,579 13,671 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,687 13,929 Adjusted operating income per share - basic (2) $ 0.78 $ 0.26 Adjusted operating income per share - diluted (2) $ 0.77 $ 0.26

(1) Adjusted operating income, net of tax, excludes preferred shareholder distributions of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (2) The adjusted operating income per share calculation is net of preferred shareholder distributions of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. The insurance companies manage the distribution of the Company's core product offerings through Penn-America. The Company also has a Non-Core Operations segment that contains lines of business that have been de-emphasized or are no longer being written.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release3 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the Company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[3] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

